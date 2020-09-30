Zimbabwe: Mt Darwin Girl Secures Free Surgery

Impala Car Rental through its Alfred Dondo Foundation has honoured its pledge to provide medical assistance to a 16-year-old Mt Darwin girl who suffered severe burns that led to contractures.

The company today took the girl Sharon Chirata to local plastic surgeon for observation ahead of the planned operation on the 15th of October.

Impala Car Rental Brand and Projects Manager Tracy Ngoma, said they had followed up on their earlier commitment to assist Sharon by taking her to a local plastic surgeon who offered to do the operation free of charge.

"We looked for plastic surgeons in Harare and we saw one of the plastic surgeons who asked us to bring her to Harare for observation so that she can see how best to assist Sharon and related costs and we are happy to announce that she offered to do the surgery for free, so the only costs we will pay are hospitalisation and consumables used during the surgery,"

"So we have been given the 14th of October that's when we will bring her for admission and the operation will be done on the 15th of October," said Ngoma.

She added that they are also working to assist Sharon secure a birth certificate and later enrol her at school under the care of the Alfred Dondo Foundation which also has 65 other beneficiaries.

Sharon's mother Sheila Marimo said she felt relieved by the assistance from Impala Car Rental which she said will ensure that her daughter is able to go back to school.

Marimo said had to drop out of school as she was constantly mocked by other pupil over her condition, something she said will be a thing of the past once she undergoes the planned surgery.