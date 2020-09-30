Namibia: Agribank's Lets Talk Roadshow Resumes for Northern Regions

Farmers in the northern region can look forward to the resumption of Agribank's 'Lets Talk" roadshow which is set to restart on Monday 05 October 2020.

This week the bank announced that its popular information sharing platform will travel through the Omsati, Oshana, Ohangwena and Oshikoto regions to inform farmers about the available stimulus packages.

The Lets Talk roadshow was suspended in August due to limitations placed on public meetings

The roadshow team will be in Outapi on Monday, Ongwediva on Tuesday, Eenhana on Wednesday and Omuthiya on Thursday. The bank will share information about its stimulus package during the morning sessions, while public lectures on selected animal husbandry topics will be conducted in the evenings.

So far, the roadshow has covered the Khomas, Omaheke, Otjozondjupa, Karas, Hardap, Erongo and Kunene regions. The remaining regions Kavango West, Kavango East and the Zambezi will be covered during the first week of November.

Agribank's Marketing Officer, Margareth /Keis addressing farmers at a recent stakeholders session in Khorixas.