Namibia: Agribank's Lets Talk Roadshow Resumes for Northern Regions

30 September 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Farmers in the northern region can look forward to the resumption of Agribank's 'Lets Talk" roadshow which is set to restart on Monday 05 October 2020.

This week the bank announced that its popular information sharing platform will travel through the Omsati, Oshana, Ohangwena and Oshikoto regions to inform farmers about the available stimulus packages.

The Lets Talk roadshow was suspended in August due to limitations placed on public meetings

The roadshow team will be in Outapi on Monday, Ongwediva on Tuesday, Eenhana on Wednesday and Omuthiya on Thursday. The bank will share information about its stimulus package during the morning sessions, while public lectures on selected animal husbandry topics will be conducted in the evenings.

So far, the roadshow has covered the Khomas, Omaheke, Otjozondjupa, Karas, Hardap, Erongo and Kunene regions. The remaining regions Kavango West, Kavango East and the Zambezi will be covered during the first week of November.

Agribank's Marketing Officer, Margareth /Keis addressing farmers at a recent stakeholders session in Khorixas.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija
Mozambique Asks EU for Military Help As Insurgency Escalates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.