Zimbabwe: 100 Doctors to Undergo Further Training in India

30 September 2020
A total of 100 doctors will undergo training for different medical fields under the First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa's Initiative in collaboration with Merck Foundations.

This was revealed at the Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative VC Summit 2020.

In her address, Rajah Kelej the CEO of Merck Foundation and President of Merck More Than A Mother said more than 100 Zimbabwean doctors will be provided by speciality training in many medical fields such as Diabetes, Cardiology, Endocrinology, Respiratory medicines, Acute Medicines, and Sexual and Reproductive medicines, in addition to clinical training in Oncology and Fertility care and Embryology in India.

"Through these programs, we will be able to reshape the landscape of our healthcare sector and empower our healthcare providers and motivate them to provide better care to our people especially during this difficult time," she said.

"I am proud of our partnership with the First Lady of Zimbabwe. Together we are making history by providing training for the First Specialists in many fields such as; fertility Specialists, Diabetes, endocrinology, Respiratory and Oncology in the country with the aim to improve access to quality and equitable health care in the country,"

Five Zimbabwean Doctors have been enrolled for Fertility Specialists and embryologists training program in India and 6 more Doctors will be enrolled in the same program after the lockdown ends.

10 young doctors from different provinces in Zimbabwe will be enrolled to the online one year diploma and two year master degree of Sexual and Reproductive medicines, from South Wales, UK.

2 Doctors have been enrolled to One Year Online Post Graduate Diploma in Endocrinology and 5 doctors in one-year Preventive Cardiovascular Medicines Diploma from the University of South Wales.

"We enrolled 4 Doctors to One Year Online Post Graduate Diploma in Respiratory Medicines & One Year Online Post Graduate Diploma in Acute Medicine from University of South Wales to advance their skills these two fields to better manage coronavirus patients," she added.

Kelej also said they also enrolled 16 doctors in one-year online Diabetes Diploma from South Wales University, UK last year as part of Merck Foundation Diabetes Blue Points Program.

More than 50 Zimbabwean doctors will be enrolled in online master course in Diabetes Management accredited by Diabetes UK.

"Merck Foundation will continue to provide medical training to doctors from Zimbabwe in various medical specialties in partnership with the First Lady of Zimbabwe," she added.

Dr Kelej indicated that that the main objective of the initiative is to provide quality and affordable care to patients.

