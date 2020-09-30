Namibia: Virtual Reality Real Estate Tours Saved Our Business - Entrepreneurs

George Muvuma and his friend Johannes Andreas did not let the government's shelter-in-place instruction, in March, disrupt their entrepreneurial spirit, as traditional supply chains grinned to a halt.

However, George and Johannes new that their businesses could make a difference and help build more resilient, digital marketing landscapes, as they sought new ways to adapt to new marketing trends and also try to help their clients through troubled times.

The friends co-founded Mundre Marketing, a business that specialises in digital marketing, graphic design, website design and brand activation, under the moto 'Don't think about it, be about it!

The pair had a huge clientèle in real estate and construction, such that they could afford office space in the Khomas and Erongo regions, employing over 10 people in the process.

"We had signed contract for companies that wanted us to manage their social media space, others wanted 2020 to be a big name for them in terms of digital marketing and branding, but when everything crumbled, we sat on a cliff, either close shop or better solutions for our clients," they explained.

But luckily for form them they received a Road Fund Administration (RFA) project which was COVID-19 related and used the proceeds from RFA to develop a software that allows for a real estate virtual tour.

"As everything closed, banks still functioned, people still wanted houses, but could not move from one place to another, therefore we developed virtual reality tours for the real estate sector, and it has worked wonders for our clients and we practically saved the day for the sector, while buyers avoid minimum contact," they emphasised.

The duo have since signed up for the Olafika SME and Mentorship Development Programme and said the programme came at a timely moment when there was a need to create a new strategy and also a better understanding of customer segment.

"The programme has prepared us to quickly adapt to serve the market and help more entrepreneurs, because, it helps when you listen to people who have over 20 years of business experience and realise that we actually beat the crisis because we have been through the works as businesses," they concluded.