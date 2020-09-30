Namibia: Virtual Reality Real Estate Tours Saved Our Business - Entrepreneurs

30 September 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

George Muvuma and his friend Johannes Andreas did not let the government's shelter-in-place instruction, in March, disrupt their entrepreneurial spirit, as traditional supply chains grinned to a halt.

However, George and Johannes new that their businesses could make a difference and help build more resilient, digital marketing landscapes, as they sought new ways to adapt to new marketing trends and also try to help their clients through troubled times.

The friends co-founded Mundre Marketing, a business that specialises in digital marketing, graphic design, website design and brand activation, under the moto 'Don't think about it, be about it!

The pair had a huge clientèle in real estate and construction, such that they could afford office space in the Khomas and Erongo regions, employing over 10 people in the process.

"We had signed contract for companies that wanted us to manage their social media space, others wanted 2020 to be a big name for them in terms of digital marketing and branding, but when everything crumbled, we sat on a cliff, either close shop or better solutions for our clients," they explained.

But luckily for form them they received a Road Fund Administration (RFA) project which was COVID-19 related and used the proceeds from RFA to develop a software that allows for a real estate virtual tour.

"As everything closed, banks still functioned, people still wanted houses, but could not move from one place to another, therefore we developed virtual reality tours for the real estate sector, and it has worked wonders for our clients and we practically saved the day for the sector, while buyers avoid minimum contact," they emphasised.

The duo have since signed up for the Olafika SME and Mentorship Development Programme and said the programme came at a timely moment when there was a need to create a new strategy and also a better understanding of customer segment.

"The programme has prepared us to quickly adapt to serve the market and help more entrepreneurs, because, it helps when you listen to people who have over 20 years of business experience and realise that we actually beat the crisis because we have been through the works as businesses," they concluded.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija
Mozambique Asks EU for Military Help As Insurgency Escalates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.