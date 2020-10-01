Nigeria Lifts Ban On Emirates Airlines

30 September 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

Federal Government has agreed to lift the ban placed on Emirates Airlines from operating into and out of the country.

James Odaudu, Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Aviation, in a statement on Wednesday said that the lift of the ban was based on an undertaking by the authorities of the United Arabs Emirates (UAE)

Mr Odaudu said the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, had said the commencement of the airline's operations would, however, depend on the commencement of visa issuance by the UAE.

"UAE has written to state that they agree to issue visas to Nigerians, consequently decision has been reached to allow Emirates to fly into Nigeria.

"Commencement of the Visa issuance is condition precedent. Please bear with this unusual situation."

The Minister appreciates the understanding of everyone who has been negatively affected by the recent policy decisions which forbade some airlines from operating into the country when Nigeria reopened its air space to international flights.

The decisions, he said, were taken to protect the interests of the nation and its citizens who deserve to be treated with respect and dignity, same Nigeria treats other nationals.

It will be recalled that Emirates Airlines was initially given approval to operate into the country, an approval which was withdrawn following the inability of Nigerians to obtain/use valid tourist visas to enter the UAE. (NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mozambique Asks EU for Military Help As Insurgency Escalates
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija
South Africa-Angola Action Thriller a Netflix Must-See

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.