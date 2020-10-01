Nigeria's Covid-19 Cases Rise By 201 to 58,848

1 October 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria has recorded 201 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 58,848 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

Announcing this yesterday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos recorded 77 new cases; Rivers, 37; Plateau, 25; Federal Capital Territory (FCT), 13; Kaduna and Ogun, 12 each; Adamawa, eight; Taraba, seven; Imo, four; Kwara and Osun, two each; while Abia and Oyo recorded one each.

It said: "Nigeria has so far recorded 58,848 confirmed cases of COVID-19. 50,358 persons have been discharged, while 1,112 have died."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mozambique Asks EU for Military Help As Insurgency Escalates
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija
South Africa-Angola Action Thriller a Netflix Must-See

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.