Kenya: FKF Distribute Balls to Clubs as Pandemic Riddle Remains

Clubs taking part in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League and National Super League (NSL) received the first consignment from a set of 1,600 balls lined up by the federation as a grant ahead of the 2020/21 season kickoff.

The kickoff for the 2020/21 season is yet to be decided as contact sports are still banned in the country owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the federation has expressed optimism that the leagues might get underway towards the end of next month.

Each club in the Premier League, National Super League, and Women Premier League will receive 20 balls, while clubs participating in the men and women's Division One leagues will get 10 balls each.

"It is a good gesture from the federation to provide quality training and match day balls as this will go a long way in reducing expenditure at club level," said Gor Mahia Acting CEO Raymond Oruo.

"As you know, these balls are pretty expensive. We thank the federation for this," he added.

Bandari Team Manager Wilson Obungu also echoed Oruo's sentiments.

"It is a good gesture from the federation. This will ensure all the teams in the league have quality balls for training and match days. There are several teams that use really bad balls on match days and that affects the quality of the game. This will now be a thing of the past," he said.

Women Premier League and Women Division One League clubs are set to receive their balls on Thursday, while Division One League clubs from both Zone A and Zone B will pick on Friday.

The federation on Tuesday also announced a multi-million partnership with StarTimes Ltd that will see the Chinese company become the top-tier's official broadcaster for the next seven seasons.

This follows an earlier agreement with gaming company BetKing who are now the title sponsors of Kenya's top league for the next five years in a deal that is estimated to be worth Sh100 million.