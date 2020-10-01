Kenya: Bidco Eyeing Bright Start to Life in KPL

Bidco United coach Anthony Akhulia is confident his new signings will deliver during the club's debut season in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL).

Bidco United has competed in the National Super League for more than a decade, the 2019/20 season being the first that they have been promoted to the top tier. They finished second behind Nairobi City Stars in the season that ended prematurely because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Team work pushed us a lot last season, so we must maintain it as a team. We want to work together as a solid team, where everyone is treated the same," said Akhulia.

The newly promoted side has signed 11 new players in preparation for the 2020/21 campaign, with 10 of them having played in the topflight league before. The 10 are striker Pistone Mutamba formerly of Wazito, veteran forward Stephen Waruru (KCB Football Club), defender Wilson Anekeya (Zoo), defender Luke Ochieng (Western Stima), and goalkeeper Brian Opondo (Kariobangi Sharks).

Others are striker Batts Awita formerly of Bungoma Super Stars and Nzoia Sugar, striker Noah Wafula who was unattached, Victor Ayugi formerly of Vihiga United and KCB, goalkeeper Edwin Mukolwe formerly of Wazito, Dennis Monda who was unattached, but previously played for Sofapaka and Anthony Gathu who joins from National Super League (NSL) side Murang'a Seal.

"Premier League is not easy. You need players who have been there that is why we brought them (the 10 players) on board, because we want to be a good team not just participants. Once the players have gelled well, we expect to get good results this season," said Akhulia.

The 11 new signings bring Bidco's squad to 30 players, which Akhulia said is a good number, as it will help address fatigue and injuries in the team.

Nine players left the club namely goalkeepers Frankline Mwenda, Eliud Emase and Elix Otieno, midfielders Collins Marita and Peter Mwangi, defenders Castro Ogendo and John Oginga, striker Antony Kamau and Captain Martin Mage who retired after serving the team for more than a decade.