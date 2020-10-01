Malawi: Agic Aids Phingo Primary School Learners With Writing Materials

Chikwawa — Pic Steve Chirombo (Mana)

Primary School Leaving Certificate Examinations (PSLCE) candidates at Phingo Primary School in the area of Chief Maseya in Chikwawa were on Tuesday all smiles upon receiving writing materials ahead of the exams which started Wednesday.

Procurement Officer for Active Girls Initiative Centre (AGIC), a local non-governmental organization, Flavia Siliya, said the organization thought of assisting the candidates at Phingo Primary School considering the best performance the school is portraying.

The area is where the organization is piloting its activities.

"We are here to support these pupils for them not to struggle when undertaking their national exams. Apart from piloting our activities here, we are also impressed with how the school is doing despite being in a very remote area," said Siliya.

Siliya urged girls to desist from premarital sex, saying such tendencies likely land them in big trouble.

Head Teacher for Phingo Primary School, Stain Francis Grant commended AGIC for the gesture, describing it a great motivation to the candidates.

"We are glad for this timely gesture as you know this is a very remote area; so having the organization coming to assist is quite impressive on our part.

"The writing materials are a need. Most learners come from poor families, such that with the assistance, the morale is high among them," he said.

Grant added that the school was doing well comparing to other schools in Chikwawa district.

"For example, in Boma Zone 2020 mock examinations, out of 1, 402 learners who sat for the examinations, learners from Phingo Primary School scooped third position and the school was at position six out of 14 with one of its learners at position three at zonal level," he said.

Grant, however, asked other organizations to emulate the example set by AGIC.

One of the learners, Edison Biton who scooped position three in the zonal mock exams, said it was his wish to go to Dedza Secondary School and proceed to Chancellor College to study law.

Biton commended AGIC for the timely assistance, noting that parents were relieved from the burden of providing the writing materials.

During the distribution exercise, about 90 learners went home each with two Bic black ball pens, one pencil and a 30cm ruler.

Additionally, 18 learners who passed mock examinations went home with one set of mathematical instrument each.

AGIC's main aim is to award learners who are best performers in class from Standard 5 to secondary and tertiary levels with focus on public schools.