Malawi: Agic Aids Phingo Primary School Learners With Writing Materials

30 September 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Steve Chirombo

Chikwawa — Pic Steve Chirombo (Mana)

Primary School Leaving Certificate Examinations (PSLCE) candidates at Phingo Primary School in the area of Chief Maseya in Chikwawa were on Tuesday all smiles upon receiving writing materials ahead of the exams which started Wednesday.

Procurement Officer for Active Girls Initiative Centre (AGIC), a local non-governmental organization, Flavia Siliya, said the organization thought of assisting the candidates at Phingo Primary School considering the best performance the school is portraying.

The area is where the organization is piloting its activities.

"We are here to support these pupils for them not to struggle when undertaking their national exams. Apart from piloting our activities here, we are also impressed with how the school is doing despite being in a very remote area," said Siliya.

Siliya urged girls to desist from premarital sex, saying such tendencies likely land them in big trouble.

Head Teacher for Phingo Primary School, Stain Francis Grant commended AGIC for the gesture, describing it a great motivation to the candidates.

"We are glad for this timely gesture as you know this is a very remote area; so having the organization coming to assist is quite impressive on our part.

"The writing materials are a need. Most learners come from poor families, such that with the assistance, the morale is high among them," he said.

Grant added that the school was doing well comparing to other schools in Chikwawa district.

"For example, in Boma Zone 2020 mock examinations, out of 1, 402 learners who sat for the examinations, learners from Phingo Primary School scooped third position and the school was at position six out of 14 with one of its learners at position three at zonal level," he said.

Grant, however, asked other organizations to emulate the example set by AGIC.

One of the learners, Edison Biton who scooped position three in the zonal mock exams, said it was his wish to go to Dedza Secondary School and proceed to Chancellor College to study law.

Biton commended AGIC for the timely assistance, noting that parents were relieved from the burden of providing the writing materials.

During the distribution exercise, about 90 learners went home each with two Bic black ball pens, one pencil and a 30cm ruler.

Additionally, 18 learners who passed mock examinations went home with one set of mathematical instrument each.

AGIC's main aim is to award learners who are best performers in class from Standard 5 to secondary and tertiary levels with focus on public schools.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mozambique Asks EU for Military Help As Insurgency Escalates
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo
South Africa-Angola Action Thriller a Netflix Must-See

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.