Rwanda Celebrates International Safe Abortion Day

Health Development Initiative (HDI) on Monday, September 28 partnered with the Ministry of Health (MoH) and other organisations to celebrate the International Safe Abortion Day.

The celebrations were held at Kibagabaga Hospital and the main message for the day centred on measures to prevent unwanted pregnancies.

Participants representing different organisations encouraged the youth and women to make use of safe abortion services in both public and private hospitals, in case their circumstances meet those set under the law to allow abortion.

The circumstances under which abortion is permissible includes where the pregnancy is as a result of rape, forced marriage, incest, or instances where the pregnancy poses health risks to the mother or unborn child.

While addressing participants, the Director of Clinical Services at the Ministry of Health, Edward Kamuhangire, noted that the ministry has provided trainings and equipment to different hospitals so that those who are legally allowed to abort can have a safe procedure, performed by medical personnel.

He reminded of the dangers paused by having unsafe abortions including medical complications such as severe bleeding, uterine perforation, tearing of the cervix, severe damage to the genitals and abdomen, internal infection of the abdomen, blood poisoning, reproductive tract infections, pelvic inflammatory disease, chronic pain, and infertility.

The observance of international safe abortion day coincides with HDI's ongoing sensitisation drive on the ministerial order on abortion, where the organisation reached out to communities to discuss the current legal framework on abortion and family planning.

They have so far toured 15 districts in the country.

"The essence of this day is to raise awareness on the progress that we have done, but to also fight stigma. We are continuing to make sure that civil society encourages women and girls to have information about the ministerial order on abortion," said Dr Aflodis Kagaba, the executive director of HDI.

He said that their drive also works to link some of the women and girls that may need such services to medical facilities, instead of resorting to self, unsafe abortion that can result in complications and loss of life.

"We are also happy that this function is taking place in a hospital. We thank the government for the initiatives put in place. Ten years ago, this was not in place and it was not possible to talk about safe abortion in a public space," he said.

He explained that HDI is committed to offering any kind of support whether it's engaging the civil society to continue with the awareness or training medical students and ensuring that all healthcare providers and the support staff like social workers and counsellors are aware and ready to offer the information and services on safe abortion.

This year, HDI has trained around 100 aspiring physicians in order to build their capacity on providing safe abortion services and 80 representatives from different CSOs working on SRHR to discuss their role in advancing access to safe abortion services during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The day was marked with partnership of other NGOs like Rwanda NGOs Forum on HIV/AIDs and Health Promotion, Ihorere Munyarwanda and Great Lakes Initiative for Human Rights and Development.