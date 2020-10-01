Rwanda: Genocide Mastermind Félicien Kabuga to Be Tried in Arusha

The French Appeals court on Wednesday, September 29, ruled that suspected genocide mastermind Félicien Kabuga be transferred, from France to the custody of the Residual Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunals (RMICT), in Arusha for trial.

Early June, the Paris court of appeal upheld a similar ruling by another French court.

It also comes after the request for bail by the genocide suspect was turned down by a French court on May 27.

Kabuga last appeared in court on Wednesday, May 27, a week after his lawyers were granted more time to prepare their case.

"Final decision. He is going to Arusha," Etienne Nsanzimana, the president of Ibuka-France told The New Times.