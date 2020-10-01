Rwanda: Genocide Mastermind Félicien Kabuga to Be Tried in Arusha

30 September 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By James Karuhanga

The French Appeals court on Wednesday, September 29, ruled that suspected genocide mastermind Félicien Kabuga be transferred, from France to the custody of the Residual Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunals (RMICT), in Arusha for trial.

Early June, the Paris court of appeal upheld a similar ruling by another French court.

It also comes after the request for bail by the genocide suspect was turned down by a French court on May 27.

Kabuga last appeared in court on Wednesday, May 27, a week after his lawyers were granted more time to prepare their case.

"Final decision. He is going to Arusha," Etienne Nsanzimana, the president of Ibuka-France told The New Times.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mozambique Asks EU for Military Help As Insurgency Escalates
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo
South Africa-Angola Action Thriller a Netflix Must-See

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.