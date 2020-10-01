Malawi: President Chakwera Out to Enhance Bilateral Relations With Zimbabwe

30 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Lily Kampani- Mana

President Lazarus Chakwera on Wednesday as left the country for a two-day official visit to the Republic of Zimbabwe with hopes to strengthen diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Speaking at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe on Wednesday, Chakwera expressed eagerness to boost diplomatic cooperation with Zimbabwe and all the neighboring countries.

"It is very crucial for a country to continuously improve its bilateral ties with other nations.

"We are looking forward to strengthening economic cooperation with Zimbabwe in trade particularly in industrialization which will be beneficial to both nations," he explained.

President Chakwera stated that he will continue forging deeper relations with neighboring countries as they share similar backgrounds and history.

During his visit in Zimbabwe, President Chakwera is expected to meet SADC ambassadors among other engagements. The two countries share common values, history, and culture and language and along with Zambia, they were once one country under the Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland.

Chakwera is on a regional tour following his election in June as Malawi leander and was in Zambia last week ahead of his visit in Harare.

