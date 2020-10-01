Malawi: Police Arrest Man for Alleged Murder of Brother Over Beans

1 October 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Blessings Kapina

Malawi Police Service in Lilongwe have arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion that he killed his young brother over cooked beans.

Lilongwe Police Station Deputy Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sergeant Foster Benjamin said the incident happened on Sunday in Dzalanyama Forest where the two went to make charcoal.

He said the suspect, Solomon Mwenda, and his brother, 32-year-old Stanford Mwenda (now deceased) went qurallered over the cooked beans that was prepared by the suspect.

Benjamin said: "Their argument ended into a fist fight and the suspect allegedlt stabbed the deceased."

Some villagers found the deceased body in the bush and reported to Chinsapo Police Unit.

Meanwhile, the victim's body is Kamuzu Central Hospital pending a post-mortem.

The suspect has since been arrested and will answer a murder charge.

Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

