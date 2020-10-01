Congo-Kinshasa: WHO to Investigate Allegations of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse in Ebola Response in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Malaicka Adihe/Thomson Reuters Foundation
A woman who was sexually exploited by a doctor involved in the Ebola response is pictured in Beni, Democratic Republic of Congo, August 20, 2020.
29 September 2020
World Health Organization (Geneva)
press release

The World Health Organization, leadership and staff, are outraged by recent reports of alleged sexual exploitation and abuse in the context of the Ebola response in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The actions allegedly perpetrated by individuals identifying themselves as working for WHO are unacceptable and will be robustly investigated.

The betrayal of people in the communities we serve is reprehensible. We do not tolerate such behaviour in any of our staff, contractors or partners.

Anyone identified as being involved will be held to account and face serious consequences, including immediate dismissal.

The Director-General has initiated a thorough review of the specific allegations, as well as broader protection issues in health emergency response settings.

WHO has a zero tolerance policy with regard to sexual exploitation and abuse.

