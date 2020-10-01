Tanzania: Azam TV Completes Migration to Eutelsat 7c Satellite

30 September 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — Azam TV has completed the migration of its video platform from the Eutesat 7B to Eutesat 7C satellite, with a multi-year extension of the existing contract and an incremental capacity commitment.

The new development means that Azam, one of Africa's leading pay-TV operators, Azam will leverage the enhanced performance of Eutelsat 7 C to distribute some 120 channels in a mix of standard and high definition across its footprint covering Tanzania, Uganda, Malawi, Kenya and Rwanda.

Commenting on the deal, Patrice Paquot, Deputy Regional Vice President, Sub Saharan Africa of Eutelsat said: "We are honored to continue to partner with Azam, one of our anchor customers at the 7° East position as it successfully expands it broadcast offer. 7° East has become a new DTH hotspot for Sub-Saharan Africa and a key pay-TV neighbourhood for Eastern Africa with some of the fastest growth rates in the region."

Jacob Joseph, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Azam added: "Every Azam TV household will have the opportunity to enjoy a wide variety of local and international programmes with excellent signal quality. We are delighted to rely on Eutelsat to leverage the unparalleled reach of its 7° East position."

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South Africa-Angola Action Thriller a Netflix Must-See
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mozambique Asks EU for Military Help As Insurgency Escalates
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.