Namibia: MPs Unhappy About Committee Appointments

Opposition members of the National Assembly are still not satisfied with the composition of parliamentary standing committees.

National Assembly speaker Peter Katjavivi on Tuesday announced the final composition of the standing committee on standing rules and order and internal arrangements of the assembly. This followed on the disputed election of chairpersons and deputy chairpersons of the various standing committees in June this year, when opposition parties contended the committees were being dominated by members of the ruling Swapo Party.

Yesterday, Rally for Democracy and Progress parliamentarian Mike Kavekotora and Popular Democratic Movement member Elma Dienda both again objected to the new composition of the standing committees, accusing Katjavivi of ignoring set procedures.

Landless People's Movement member of parliament Henny Seibeb accused Katjavivi of placing members of opposition parties on committees without their respective parties having submitted their nominations.

Seibeb asked for LPM members to be removed from the committee, saying his party "never submitted names to be members of the said committee".

"I don't know who gave you LPM names. We are busy with legal consideration, therefore the names should be removed until we conclude with the legal consideration," Seibeb said.

Standing committees are permanent structures of parliament established under the standing orders or by resolution of the National Assembly for the duration of a parliament.

They are responsible for the parliamentary supervision of government offices, ministries, agencies and state-owned enterprises. Other duties include receiving and considering legislative proposals and making appropriate recommendations to the National Assembly.