Namibia: //Kharas Swapo Primaries Ruffles Feathers

THE !Nami#Nus constituency regional councillor, representing Swapo in the //Kharas Regional Council, has lost his bid for re-election as the party's candidate to contest in the upcoming regional polls slated for November.

Jan Scholtz lost to his challenger, former mayor of Lüderitz Susan Ndjaleka by four votes during the party's latest round of primaries that ended on Friday.

This was the second time Ndjaleka had challenged Scholtz in the primaries.

"She challenged me in 2015, and now she has succeeded to oust me," he remarked.

Scholtz, who served for two consecutive years as regional councillor and as council chairperson, said he believes he had achieved a lot in terms of socio-economic development during his 10-year tenure, which ends in November.

Tight Race

Oranjemund constituency councillor Lazarus Nangolo, Karasburg East constituency councillor Dennis Coetzee and Keetmanshoop Rural constituency councillor Elias !Kharuxab won their re-election bids as Swapo party candidates for the regional seats in the upcoming polls.

Dennis Coetzee beat his challenger Lazarus Paulse by one vote, Frieda Amutenya failed to garner a single vote in the race for the Karasburg East constituency candidate.

Nangolo defeated his challenger Oranjemund mayor Henry Coetzee by two votes, while !Kharuxab won the election race against Maria Pieters and Jomo Khachab.

Sensus Steve Owambo won the election race for the Berseba constituency by 37 votes, followed by former Berseba Village Council chief executive officer Thomas Dreyer, who garnered 17 votes.

Magareth Basson only garnered 10 votes in the latter election race.

Youth activist Emrico 'OuWamz' beat his challengers Johannes Kisting and Annamarie Pieter in the election race for Keetmanshoop Rural constituency.

Karasburg West councillor Paulus Efraim and Berseba constituency councillor Dawid Boois did not seek re-election.

The party's regional coordinator, Mathew Mumbala, yesterday confirmed the results of the primaries and described the election processes as free and fair.

Nominations manipulation accusations

Some Noordoewer district Swapo Party members have accused Mumbala of manipulating the nomination process for the Karasburg West constituency candidates.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

They charged that Katrina Cloete and Kanyembe Taimi Namwenye were put on the nomination list of the said constituency's election although they were not the choice of the party members.

The group, in a leaked complaint letter signed by 31 members and dated 18 September, claimed they did not support the two nominees and wanted them replaced with Margareth Waters and Susanna Kadikwa.

"If our demands (to have Cloete and Namwenye removed as nominees) and wish is not granted our mighty Swapo will go down to the drain in this constituency," they warned in the letter addressed to Swapo secretary general, Sophia Shaningwa, and copied to the party's president Hage Geingob.

The group boycotted that constituency's elections last Friday claiming their complaints were ignored.

Of the 64 election delegates, only 47 cast their votes in the said elections, party insiders indicated.

Mumbala on Sunday dismissed the election nominations manipulation allegation levelled against him, saying all processes were above board.

He, however, advised the disgruntled members to raise their concerns through the proper structures of the party, saying his office was not aware of the group's grievances regarding alleged nominations manipulation.

Mumbala said most of the 17 delegates, who were not present at the elective conference, had tendered their apologies.

Namwenye was elected as the party's Karasburg West candidate after she beat Cloete by 23 votes.