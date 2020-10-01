Namibian HIV-Aids Fight Gets N$1,5b

THE US President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (Pepfar) will contribute roughly N$1,5 billion (US$89 million) to Namibia in 2021 to fight HIV-AIDS.

This is an increase from N$1,4 billion (at today's rate) or US$81 million this year.

The funds will move US-Namibian efforts another step towards reaching HIV epidemic control, ambassador Lisa Johnson explained at a media briefing yesterday

"Namibia is a global leader in nearing epidemic control. Ninety-five percent of people with HIV know their status; ninety-five percent of people with HIV, who know their status, are on treatment; and 92% of the people on treatment take their medications regularly and are 'virally suppressed', meaning the virus is not detectable and cannot be transmitted. Undetectable = untransmittable," Johnson said.

The 2021 Pepfar funding, which starts with the US fiscal year on 1 October 2020, will support the Ministry of Health and Social Services to move those percentages even higher, with a goal of reaching 95-95-95.

At the same platform, the US embassy's Pepfar coordinator, Carey Spear, detailed the HIV programmes that will receive funding support.

According to Spear, the Determined, Resilient, Empowered, AIDS Free, Mentored and Safe (Dreams) programme will double its budget and triple the number of adolescent girls and young women it works with to keep them free from HIV.

Moreover, advanced HIV-testing techniques (index testing and recency testing) will uncover hotspots of HIV transmission and allow the ministry to offer treatment to newly discovered patients to stop onward transmission.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia AIDS By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Pepfar will also support the ministry to keep more than 200 000 people living with HIV on treatment, most of whom will be eligible to take the advanced Tenofovir, Lamivudine, Dolutegravir (TLD) medication.

"TLD has fewer side effects, works faster to suppress HIV and is less likely to develop resistance by HIV than any other HIV medication globally. This should help keep people on their HIV meds," the Pepfar coordinator added.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevents (CDC) Namibia's clinical services branch chief, Steve Hong, also explained that Pepfar had adapted the programmes so that they could continue safely during Covid-19.

He said the country is still learning about the virus although it knows that people with underlying health conditions are more vulnerable to developing severe disease and are at higher risk of dying.

"Therefore, in order to protect the most vulnerable in our society, from the onset of Covid-19 in Namibia, Pepfar has provided technical and financial assistance to the ministry not only for the national Covid-19 response, but also supporting the government to rapidly adapt the national HIV programme to the threat of Covid-19 by continuing to provide life-saving ART while reducing patient volumes in ART facilities to reduce the risk of Covid-19 exposure," Hong added.

To date, the United States government has invested approximately US$1,6 billion (or N$26,3 billion) in HIV treatment and prevention in Namibia since 2005.