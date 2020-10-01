Ghana/Mali: Mali to Face Ghana and Iran in Friendlies

Mali coach Mohamed Magassouba unveiled on Monday (28 September 2020) a list of 31 players to play two friendlies against Ghana on 9 October and Iran on 13 October in Antalya, Turkey.

The list is composed of players who ply their trade abroad, except for goalkeepers Djigui Diarra and Adama Kéïta. Magassouba recalled French side Guingamp defender Sikou Niakate for the second time, while Yves Bissouma, Moussa Marega and Mamadou Samassa return to the squad.

The Eagles coach also handed a recall to English Premier League side Wolverhampton's Adama Traore. The lanky winger was recalled to Spain national team last month, before leaving the camp after being tested positive for COVID-19. Magassouba also recalled Everton's Abdoulaye Doucoure and French based El Bilal Toure for the first time.

Mali play in Group A of the Total Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 qualifications. They share Guinea the group's top spot on 4 points, with Namibia and Chad completing the pool. The Eagles are to face Namibia in a double header next November, when the race to Cameroon based finals, now postponed to 2022, resumes.

"We have to reduce the list to 23 players before the qualifiers resumption. We will face teams of great value. There are certainly other difficulties to be added to COVID-19 pandemic, but the door remains open," Mali coach said.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Djigui Diarra (Stade Malien), Ibrahim Mounkoro (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Mamadou Samassa (Sivasspor, Turkey), Adama Keïta (Djoliba)

Defenders: Hamari Traore (Rennes, France), Falaye Sacko (Vitória Guimarães, Portugal), Massadio Haïdara (Lens, France), Charles Traore (Nantes, France), Molla Wague (Amiens, France), Mamadou Fofana (Metz, France) , Boubacar Kouyaté (Metz, France), Sikou Niakate (Guingamp, France)

Midfielders: Diadié Samassekou (Hoffenhein, Germany), Cheick Doucouré (Lens, France), Amadou Haïdara (RB Leipzig, Germany), Lassana Coulibaly (Angers, France), Mohamed Camara (Red Bull Salzburg, Austria), Adama Noss Traoré (Hatayspor, Turkey), Yves Bissouma (Brighton, England), Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton, England)

Forwards: Moussa Djenepo (Southampton, England), Adama Malouda Traoré (Al Adalah, Saudi Arabia), Moussa Doumbia (Reims, France), Abdoulaye Diaby (Sporting Lisbon, Portugal), Kalifa Coulibaly (Nantes, France), Sékou Koïta (Red Bull Salzburg, Austria), El Bilal Touré (Reims, France), Moussa Maréga (Porto, Portugal), Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton, England), Hadi Sacko (Denizlispor, Turkey), Kevin Zohi (Strasbourg, France)