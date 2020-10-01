Kenya/Zambia: Coach Kimanzi Recalls 34 Players for Zambia Friendly

Kenya coach Francis Kimanzi has called up 34 players to camp to start preparations for next month's friendly against Zambia, set to be played at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, as part of preparation towards November's Total Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Comoros.

Kenya is to play Zambia on 10 October, and the team is expected to start camping in Nairobi six days before the game.

Kimanzi recalled the experienced goalkeeper Arnold Origi. The Finland based shot stopper makes a return to the team after a five-year absence, his last involvement with the national team coming against Zambia in 2015.

The tactician has also handed a maiden call to England based left back Clarke Oduor who has been impressive with his club Barnsley FC in the English second tier and scored the goal that assured them of survival last season.

Under-20 midfielder Katana Mohamed currently based in Belarus has also been handed his first ever senior team call up.

Regular starter in goal Patrick Matasi has however been left out in one of the major exclusions, as well as Spain based midfielder Ismail Gonzalez.

However, for the Zambia friendly, Kimanzi is uncertain whether the star trio of skipper Victor Wanyama (Impact Montreal, Canada), Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol, Japan) and Johannah Omollo (Cercle Brugge, Belgium) will be released by their clubs due to the current COVID-19 containment measures imposed by the countries they play in.

For the trio, they will need to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine upon return from Kenya and thus their clubs are unsure of releasing them as they are vital members of their squads.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Arnold Origi (HIFK, Finland), Ian Otieno (Zesco United, Zambia), Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars)

Defenders: Brian Mandela (Unattached), Joash Onyango (Simba, Tanzania), Joseph Okumu (Elfsborg, Sweden), Harun Shakava (Nkana, Zambia), Clarke Oduor (Barnsley, England), Hillary Wandera (Tusker), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks), David Owino (Mathare United), Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito), Collins Shichenje (AFC Leopards), Andrew Juma (Gor Mahia), Philemon Otieno (Gor Mahia), Badi Baraka (KCB)

Midfielders: Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Victor Wanyama (Impact Montreal, Canada), Francis Kahata (Simba, Tanzania), Eric Johanna (Jonkoping's Sodra IF, Sweden), Cliff Nyakeya (Masr FC, Egypt), Antony Akumu (Kaiser Chief, South Africa), Johanna Omolo (Cercle Brugge K.S.V, Belgium), Ayub Timbe (Beijing Renhe, China), Brian Musa (Wazito), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia), Katana Mohamed (Isloch, Belarus), Austin Otieno (AFC Leopards)

Forwards: Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol, Japan), Elvis Rupia (AFC Leopards), Masud Juma (JS Kabylie, Algeria), Timothy Otieno (NAPSA Stars, Zambia), John Avire (Tanta FC, Egypt), Oscar Wamalwa (Ulinzi Stars)

Reserves: Robert Mboya (Tusker), Stephen Otieno (Sofapaka), Michael Mutinda (KCB), Ibrahim Shambi (Ulinzi Stars) Chrispinus Onyango (Tusker), Benson Omala (Gor Mahia).