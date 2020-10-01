Sudan: Ambassador Khalil Presents His Credentials to King of Belgium

Khartoum — His Excellency Ambassador Abdel-Rahim Ahmed Khalil on Tuesday presented his credentials to His Majesty King of Belgium Philippe Leopold at the royal palace in Brussels as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Sudan to the Kingdom of Belgium.

The Ambassador conveyed during the meeting to His Majesty the King greetings of His Excellency President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan and His Excellency Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk.

He affirmed that the Sudanese government looks forward for boosting the bilateral relations between the two countries in all domains, especially in the economic and investment fields.

His Majesty King of Belgium Philippe welcomed the ambassador, wishing him success in his assignment, indicating that his government would work for enhancing the bilateral relations between the two countries.