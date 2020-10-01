Somalia: Somali Special Forces Retake Town From Al-Shabaab

30 September 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The US-trained Somali special forces [Danab] have executed an operation in the Lower Shabelle region, south of the country on Wednesday, targeting key Al-Shabab base.

According to the military sources, the troops have peacefully wrested control of Leego area, the scene of the deadly Al-Shabaab attack on AMISOM outpost on 26 June 2015.

The takeover came after Al-Shabab pull out.

The Leego attack, one of the biggest against AU troops in Somalia left more than 70 Burundi soldiers dead while dozens wounded by armed Al-Shabab militants during the raid.

Somali army backed by AMISOM and AU stepped up operations in the region as part of the government plan to liberate all areas still under Al-Shabab control.

