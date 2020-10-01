Sudan A-G - 'Speedy Trial for Al Bashir Regime Leaders'

Khartoum — Attorney General Tajelsir El Hibir has instructed prosecutors to expedite the corruption investigations into leaders of the regime of ousted President Omar Al-Bashir, so that these cases can be taken to court as soon as possible.

El Hibir said this during a visit to the Public Funds Prosecution Office yesterday.

A statement issued by the Public Prosecution on Tuesday said that El Hibir examined the Public Funds Prosecution Office procedures concerning charges against officials of the former regime, especially those related to Al Bashir's brother Abdallah and former Foreign Affairs Minister and Vice President Ali Osman Taha.

Ali Osman Taha was one of the former leaders that were charged in June for involvement in the 1989 coup that brought Omar Al Bashir to power.

Sudanese Professionals Association

The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) also stressed the need for the Public Prosecution to expedite the handling of "the files of justice" in a statement on the occasion of the seventh anniversary of the September 2013 uprising. During this anti-austerity protest in 2013 an estimated 185 protestors were killed, "most of them shot in the head or chest", international human rights organisations stated in a report in 2016.

The SPA said that the families of the victims of the September 2013 uprising "still live in a state of anxiety". "They expected justice after the fall of the Al Bashir regime, but they are still waiting for that to happen. Justice will inevitably reach them, on earth and in heaven," the statement reads.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.