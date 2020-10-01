Sudan: New Bread and Fuel Protests in Sudan

30 September 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Wad Madani / El Fasher — Protestors demonstrated against high bread and fuel prices in El Gezira and North Darfur yesterday.

Members of Resistance Committees from Wad Madani, capital of El Gezira, organised a demonstration, and a protest vigil in front of the state government offices. They carried banners calling for the restructuring of the Forces for Freedom and Change in El Gezira, the dismissal of employees affiliated to the former regime, a system of quotas in the civil service, and a mechanism to control market prices.

The demonstrators condemned the failure of the governor to provide sufficient bread, fuel, gas and sugar for the state, and called for an investigation into the supply of basic goods to El Gezira.

El Fasher

North Darfur Governor Mohamed Arabi told people in El Fasher who were protesting against high prices, power failures, and the long lines of people waiting to buy bread, fuel, and cooking gas, that "this is the situation in the whole of Sudan, including the capital Khartoum".

He attributed the high prices of basic commodities in North Darfur to the high costs of transport. He acknowledged that the price of a sack of flour is SDG550* in Khartoum, SDG960 in El Fasher, and even higher in other localities of North Darfur.

Arabi said that the power failures in North Darfur were the result of not being connected to the national grid. Connecting North Darfur to the national electricity grid will cost $250 million, he said. A better provision of electricity would mean a better provision of drinking water.

Bread protests were organized in Khartoum and Port Sudan recently as well.

* USD 1 = SDG 55.1375 at the time of publishing this article. As effective foreign exchange rates can vary in Sudan, Radio Dabanga bases all SDG currency conversions on the daily middle US Dollar rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS). At the parallel market in Khartoum, the greenback is selling for around SDG250 (a record height of SDG260 was reported on September 10).

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South Africa-Angola Action Thriller a Netflix Must-See
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mozambique Asks EU for Military Help As Insurgency Escalates
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.