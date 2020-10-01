Sudan: Govt Plans for Peace Accord Implementation

30 September 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The Ministry of Finance is developing a plan to finance the implementation of the peace agreement to be signed by the Sudanese government and the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) rebel alliance in Juba on October 3.

The accords on the various peace negotiating tracks must be implemented on the ground in order to achieve not only a just and sustainable peace, but also political and economic stability in the whole of Sudan, acting Finance Minister Heba Mohamed Ali said in a press statement after meeting the SRF delegation currently visiting Khartoum yesterday.

The Minister said that peace programmes will be implemented in three phases: the most urgent problems will be addressed on the short term, and then there will be medium-term and long-term projects.

She stated that one of the tasks of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning is "to mobilise and provide the resources to implement the peace agreement so that all Sudanese who have suffered from the wars can profit".

The SRF delegation stressed the need to involve the armed movements that did not sign the peace accord on August 31.

Yasir Arman, Secretary General of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North under the leadership of Malik Agar (SPLM-N Agar) in Blue Nile state and head of the SRF delegation, stressed that civil society organisations should participate in the implementation of peace projects, especially in the field of voluntary return of the displaced to their areas of origin.

