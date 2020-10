Juba — Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Shams-Eddin Kabbashi, arrived at Juba airport on Wednesday, as part of arrangements for the final signing of the comprehensive peace agreement in Juba October 3.

He was received upon arrival in Juba by the Advisor of South Sudan President for Security Affairs and head of South Sudan mediation, Tut Gulwak, a number of the Revolutionary Front members and members of the diplomatic missions accredited to Juba.