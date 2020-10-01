Sudan: Chief of Staff Receives His Ethiopian Counterpart

30 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Osman Al-Hussein, received in his office Wednesday noon his Ethiopian counterpart, Lt. Gen. Adam Mohamed Mahmoud, who arrived among the Ethiopian high-level delegation led by the Foreign Minister, Gedu Andargachew, to present humanitarian support to the flood-affected people in Sudan.

During the meeting, the Chief of Staff has appreciated the stances of Ethiopia in support of Sudan and its stability.

The Ethiopian Chief of Staff affirmed the solidarity between the two brother countries and peoples, noting that the visit came under the directives of the Ethiopian Prime Minister for strengthening the fraternal relations and cooperation between Sudan and Ethiopia and to express the stand of Ethiopia alongside Sudan in confronting floods disaster.

