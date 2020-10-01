Cameroon-Spain - a Final Unlike Any Other

analysis

Memories of the encounter at the Olympic Stadium in Sydney are still fresh in the minds of many Cameroonians.

Many Cameroonians of the younger generation can still remember vividly September 30, 2000. The date marked the final match between the Olympic Lions of Cameroon and Spain at 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney, Australia. The encounter took place on September 30, 2000 at the Olympic Stadium in Sydney at 3:00 a.m. Majority of Cameroons did not have a full night's sleep as they waited impatiently for the final. Who could have imagined at that time that Cameroon will enter the book of fame? The team led by Jean Paul Akono was no doubt a strong team but many did not see the young team surpassing top football nations and beating Spain in the final with top players like Puyol and Xavi to lift the trophy. The match was officiated by Mexico's Ramos Rizo.

The final attracted the Olympic Games Football attendance record of 104,098 which broke the previous record of 101,799 in 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. The U23 Lions of Cameroon beat Spain 5-3 through penalty kicks after the match ended 2-2. After being led 2-0 Cameroon made a great recovery in the second half and scored two goals in five minutes before reaching the penalty phase. Cameroon's goals were scored by goals were scored by Patrick Mboma (52nd minute) and Samuel Eto'o (57th minute). Xavi (2nd minute) and the substitute Gabri (45th minute) scored the goals for Spain. The decisive penalty kick was scored by Pierre Wome Nlend. That was the first gold medal for Cameroon in any Olympic sport. Cameroon was denied what would have been a sensational winner in the last few seconds of extra time when Eto'o was ruled to be inches offside before scoring what looked like the golden goal decider.

After dominating the first half, everything began to go wrong for Spain after the break. Gabri was sent off after 70 minutes for a bad tackle on Nicolas Alnoudji and Jose Mari was red-carded in the 90th minute for feigning an injury for the second time. Cameroon got double distinction of being the African and Olympic champion in the same year. Cameroon was the second African team to win the Olympic football gold medal. Nigeria won the Olympic gold medal at the Atlanta Games.