Cameroon: Indomitable Lions - Antonio Conceiçao Clarifies Selection

The coach of the national football team has justified his reasons for the choice of 24 players called up for the camp in Holland next month.

On September 25, 2020 the Head coach of the Indomitable Lions Antonio Conceiçao published the final list 24 players that will take part in the training camp in the Netherlands next month. The list came after an earlier list of preselected 32 players by the coach. However the 24-man list has raised eyebrows as some big names like captain Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Nicholas Nkoulou, Njie Clinton and others based in Europe were dropped for several reasons. Some players who were not on the initial list like Fabrice Olinga and Serge Leuko are back in the den.

In a release the Portuguese gaffer has defended the reasons for his choice of the 24 players. According to the release the COVID-19 pandemic has created travel restrictions applied by the Dutch government. The non-central European based players equally could not be called up because of travel restrictions. The release further states that some players could not be selected for the camp. These are players who are playing China, Turkey, America, Arab countries, some Eastern countries and of course the players residing in Africa which are so-called red zone countries.

Also, other players are still not willing to play for Cameroon. In the initial list not all newcomers responded positively to the call. As a result Conceiçao had to call other available players in the "green zone" to make up the team. Antonio Conceiçao said the door open to all. The coach remains positive for the future. He believes with these principles Cameroon will be able to build a disciplined selection that will bring pride and respect. The Indomitable Lions are expected to be in camp from October 3 to 13 2020 and will end the FIFA window with a friendly against Japan.