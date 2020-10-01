Sudan: 300.000 Illegal Firearms Destroyed in Sudan

30 September 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Hajar El Asal — More than 300,000 unlicensed firearms have been collected from citizens in Sudan during the past three years. They were officially destroyed in Nile River state yesterday.

The firearms have been blown up in the area of Hajar El Asal under the supervision of the High Commission for Arms Collection. An excavator had dug a large pit, in which the firearms were placed. Explosives, mines and mortar shells were put on top of it and detonated.

Sovereign Council member Lt Gen Ibrahim Jabir, Minister of Defence Maj Gen Yasin Ibrahim, Minister of Interior Affairs Lt Gen El Tereifi Idris, and ambassadors and representatives of international organisations were present at the ceremony.

Sovereign Council member Lt Gen Ibrahim Jabir said during the ceremony that the destruction of the 300,000 weapons completes the first three stages of the Sudan Disarmament Project. So far, the firearms have been collected voluntarily. He announced the start of the fourth stage in which the Arms and Munition Act will be strictly enforced and illegal arms will be forcibly collected.

"The forced collection phase will be accompanied by very strict measures to prevent future possession of weapons by anyone except members of the regular forces," he said. Jabir called on the international community to help Sudan implement this fourth stage by providing technical support. Sudan also needs to coordinate its efforts with all seven neighbouring countries.

Maj Gen Abdelhadi Osman, spokesman for the High Commission for Arms Collection, said that the first three stages of arms collection has cost $40 million, which the Sudanese government paid for entirely. He called on the international community to contribute funds for the next phase.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South Africa-Angola Action Thriller a Netflix Must-See
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mozambique Asks EU for Military Help As Insurgency Escalates
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.