Tanzania: AFC Face Polisi Tanzania Test in Friendly

FIRST Division League (FDL) side AFC Arusha will face Mainland Premier League side Polisi Tanzania in a friendly match at Sheikh Amri Abeid Kaluta Stadium in Arusha today.

AFC which now operates under new management and patronage of the Arusha Regional Commissioner, Idd Kimanta, will use the match to sharpen its players' skills in preparation for the FDL kick off.

"We are grilling the AFC team so that our players can be fully prepared to tackle other teams in the forthcoming First Division League," said the Acting team Secretary Bertha Ismail, adding that their mission is to play in the Mainland Premier League come 2021.

Based at the Police Training Institution of Moshi, the Polisi Tanzania team on the other hand is currently slotted in the fifth position of the ongoing Mainland Premier League.

AFC has already played three friendly matches, including the recent ones against two army teams -- Mbuni FC and Tanzania Military Academy (TMA) Stars as well as the matches played during the AFC special Bonanza last weekend.

AFC Coach Atuga Manyundo said his team is ready to not only face Polisi Tanzania but also to ride high in the FDL matches.

In FDL, AFC is pooled in group B and the team will open their campaign away against Mwanza's Pamba FC to be on October 11th, 2020 at Nyamagana Stadium in Mwanza.

Other teams listed in group B include, Pamba FC, the Geita Gold FC, Rhino Rangers, Kitayose FC, Fountain Gate, Alliance FC, Mbao FC, Singida United and Transit Camp.