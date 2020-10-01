Tanzania: TFS Iniative Promotes Conservation, Income

TANZANIA Forest Services Agency (TFS) will distribute free tree seedlings to local residents in Geita Region as part of its conservation measures and income generation.

With the farming season just around the corner, farmers and residents here turn to setting fires across their farms, putting forests at high risk.

TFS Assistant Conservationist, Salumu Ngarambe said at the just ended third international mining machinery technology and investment exhibitions held at Bombambili grounds in Geita that the agency will be distributing free seedlings to people interested to set up commercial gardens as well as locals to help improve the natural land cover.

He said the agency had learnt during the exhibition that the public in the gold-rich region had limited access to seedlings, land ownership and capital to set-up small businesses such as beekeeping.

"We are well organized to freely distribute seedlings and facilities for beekeeping," he said.

To begin with, he said the agency will release 150 kilogrammes of Pinus caribaea, grevillea robusta, Maesopsis eminii among other species to gardeners.

In addition, he said the agency will be distributing 200,000 more tree seedlings which will be strategically planted on water sources and in areas affected by massive tree cutting and bush fires.

TFS was partnering with other state agencies at the exhibition under the umbrella of Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TanTrade) to help small scale miners and entrepreneuers in the mining sector to access business-related services on one single window.

Bakari Peter, Tantrade Trade Officer in-charge of Research and Planning, told Deputy Minister for Tourism and Natural Resources, Constantine Kanyasu at the exhibition that most residents who visited the pavilion had displayed limited knowledge on how and where they can get services.

"This is why we developed a business clinic which brings all state and non-state supporting agencies to fast-track provision of services," he said.

"We welcome each and every individual, and take note on their needs whilst consulting with respective agencies for quick response," he added.

Over 50 small scale miners and entrepreneurs had visited the pavilion presenting more than 100 challenges, ranging from access to capital, markets, taxes to compliances on state regulations and laws.