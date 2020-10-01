Cameroon: Promotion of Bilingualism - Canadian High Commissioner Praises Strides

He was received in audience on September 29, 2020 by the President of the National Commission on the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism.

Progress made by Cameroon towards the promotion of bilingualism have been lauded by the Canadian High Commissioner to Cameroon, Richard Bale after he was received in audience by the President of the National Commission on the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism, Peter Mafany Musonge on September 29, 2020. Both personalities exchanged views on strengthening the practice of bilingualism in Cameroon.

In a statement to the press at the end of the audience, Richard Bale said Canada is always interested in sharing its experience with Cameroon given the several similarities both countries have. "The Commission visited Canada in June of 2019. In addition to being an introductory meeting for me, it was a follow up discussion on our mission. I was more interested in understanding more about the objectives of the Commission and its achievements. We are always interested in knowing if Canada can provide any further assistance. Canada and Cameroon have tremendous aspects in common. We are both bilingual countries and both countries have the civil law and common law systems," he stated, adding that there are therefore experiences to be shared. He insists that Canada is not to tell Cameroon what to do as concerns bilingualism.

When the promulgation of the bilingualism law in Cameroon, the Canadian High Commissioner said the Commission was equally interested in knowing how certain aspects are being handled in Canada in that domain. "Now that the law on bilingualism has been passed and the Commission has started working, I think they will be interested in knowing how certain aspects are being handled in Canada and we are always willing to share our experiences in that direction," Richard Bale stated.

As per his remarks on the practice of bilingualism in Cameroon, he said Cameroon is making progress. "From what we heard, the Commission is making good progress. The law on bilingualism has been passed already and what we stress on from our experience is that change is a gradual process and requires political will, resources and changes in individual behaviors and all these happens gradually," he noted.