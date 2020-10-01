Cameroon: Promotion of Bilingualism - Canadian High Commissioner Praises Strides

30 September 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

He was received in audience on September 29, 2020 by the President of the National Commission on the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism.

Progress made by Cameroon towards the promotion of bilingualism have been lauded by the Canadian High Commissioner to Cameroon, Richard Bale after he was received in audience by the President of the National Commission on the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism, Peter Mafany Musonge on September 29, 2020. Both personalities exchanged views on strengthening the practice of bilingualism in Cameroon.

In a statement to the press at the end of the audience, Richard Bale said Canada is always interested in sharing its experience with Cameroon given the several similarities both countries have. "The Commission visited Canada in June of 2019. In addition to being an introductory meeting for me, it was a follow up discussion on our mission. I was more interested in understanding more about the objectives of the Commission and its achievements. We are always interested in knowing if Canada can provide any further assistance. Canada and Cameroon have tremendous aspects in common. We are both bilingual countries and both countries have the civil law and common law systems," he stated, adding that there are therefore experiences to be shared. He insists that Canada is not to tell Cameroon what to do as concerns bilingualism.

When the promulgation of the bilingualism law in Cameroon, the Canadian High Commissioner said the Commission was equally interested in knowing how certain aspects are being handled in Canada in that domain. "Now that the law on bilingualism has been passed and the Commission has started working, I think they will be interested in knowing how certain aspects are being handled in Canada and we are always willing to share our experiences in that direction," Richard Bale stated.

As per his remarks on the practice of bilingualism in Cameroon, he said Cameroon is making progress. "From what we heard, the Commission is making good progress. The law on bilingualism has been passed already and what we stress on from our experience is that change is a gradual process and requires political will, resources and changes in individual behaviors and all these happens gradually," he noted.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South Africa-Angola Action Thriller a Netflix Must-See
Mozambique Asks EU for Military Help As Insurgency Escalates
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.