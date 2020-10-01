Cameroon: Sovereignty Is Sacred

opinion

A nation, political theoreticians say, is a large body of people united by common descent, history, culture, or language, inhabiting a particular country or territory. A nation or better still, a country has as identity its Anthem, Flag and Currency among others. All these together with its government and people make for the sovereignty of a country. In effect, sovereignty is the full right and power of a governing body over itself, without any interference from outside sources or bodies. In international law, sovereignty is the exercise of power by a state. The Minister of Communication, Rene Emmanuel Sadi, who doubles as government spoke's person, in a statement on 25 September, 2020 following the planned illegal protest of 22 September, 2020 by the Cameroon Renaissance Movement (CRM) and its allies condemned in unequivocal terms foreign interference in the internal affairs of Cameroon.

This condemnation follows a series of demonstrations organized at Cameroon's Embassies abroad by militants of the CRM, some of which resulted in the destruction of property, replacement of the effigy of the Head of State with that of the CRM leader and several other atrocities. "Collusion between the CRM and the tiny violent groups that ransacked Cameroon's embassies abroad has now been established", the statement indicated. It is true, so to say, that no country is an Island reason why there exist international organizations and reason why countries come into cooperation agreements, but certain political decisions remain sovereign. The independence of a nation is its sovereignty. As stated by the Minister of Communication and in order to assert its sovereignty, acts committed abroad are being "taken into account in the ongoing legal proceedings in Cameroon and in friendly countries where the crimes were committed."

The general belief that the solution to internal problems can come from outside is not entirely true. In effect, the destiny of a nation is in the hands of the people of that nation. Foreign intervention usually comes in as support to any problem-solving initiative. In most cases, such interferences come if the country finds it necessary to solicit help from another country or organization. These are some of the tenets that make for the sovereignty of a State. The sovereignty of the State equally entails craving the way in the face of any crisis with the pious hope friendly nations can bring in their own contribution for a lasting solution. A country that relies so much on others for solution to its socio-political crisis like the ones happening in Cameroon will surely be considered as failing to embrace its responsibility.

It is rather unfortunate that many compatriots finding themselves in a tight corner will rather rush to other countries for help instead of asking, even if it is with increasing insistence, its government which has that responsibility to provide the solution. The government of a country knows its responsibility. It knows that it is there for the development of the country. The government knows its responsibility is to solve problems of its people. Now, if the problems persist and its people claim the solution is taking the direction they don't desire, they have the right to raise their voices and this in the real sense of the word is done within the precincts of the law. From every indication, it is the insistence in doing things outside the legal setup and washing the dirty linens outside that calls for more trouble.