Cameroon: Promoting Indigenous People - Bororo Women Encouraged to Be Assertive

Sura-Mama association has embarked on a campaign, to achieve this goal.

An association to enhance the well being of the Mbororo people in Cameroon known as Sura-Mama is currently in the littoral region to meet with political leaders so as to incorporate the Bororo women and their culture into their political agenda. The visit that has taken Sura-Mama to different political party officials like Manidem, Sdf, Cpdm, Undp, Upc and more gave the Mbororo women an opportunity to highlight their plea and express their need to belong to the political ladder.

While speaking to CT, the coordinator of the women's wing of Sura-Mama, Maimuna Umaro, said at the moment they are implementing a project entitled "Enhancing the Social and Political Participation of the Bororo Women in Cameroon" sponsored by the Indigenous Forum. She said the main objective of the project is to integrate the Mbororo women into the political process of Cameroon. Since most decision are taken at this level, which affects the lives of all, she went on, it was necessary for the Mbororo women to take part in other to make their voices heard. She was aware that at the moment the a Mbororo women can't stand as a candidate in any elections but was happy that most of the political party leaders contacted have agreed to put in place measures to accommodate the Mbororo women within their political spheres. She said they are also working tirelessly to ensure that the Bororo women take up interest in politics and participate at grass root level so as to take up future political challenges.

She was clear that their project is not to take the Bororo women out of their culture and tradition but to make them to be assertive and bold in politics. "Before coming up with the project we discussed with our traditional rulers and guardians of our culture and they all realized that it is within our culture, tradition and religion" Maimuna Umaro emphasized.

It is worth mentioning that Sura-Mama was created in 2005 and started integrating women in 2008. Since then they have been implementing projects for the development of the indigenous Mbororo people in Cameroon.