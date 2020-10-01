Central Africa: BEAC Ebolowa Branch - Regional Integration, Development Instrument

30 September 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute on September 29, 2020 chaired the ceremony to lay the foundation stone of the building.

Cameroon's Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute, the personal representative of the Head of State. President Paul Biya in the ceremony to lay the foundation stone of the Branch of the Bank of Central African States (BEAC) in Ebolowa, South Region stated the stakes and the great impact of the institution.

While chairing the ceremony on September 29, 2020, he said the event was taking place under the high instructions of the Head of State, President Paul Biya. He said it was the translation of the will of President Paul Biya and his counterparts of the Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa (CEMAC) to endow BEAC with modern infrastructure to accomplish its mission. The construction of the Ebolowa Branch of BEAC translates the will of the financial institution to bring its services closer to dynamic financial institutions in order to accompany them to make the economy bankable.

As to the great impact of the project, the Prime Minister said it was the acknowledgement of the economic potentials of the South Region and its dynamic population. The growing number of financial institutions in the region as well as service providers who necessitated the construction of the BEAC branch in Ebolowa will have seen their activities better catered for through the surveillance of the national monetary structure the Ministry of Finance. The Ebolowa Branch of BEAC represents an economic and financial integration tool in the CEMAC zone as it is taking into account the important financial flow between the South region's border countries that are Gabon, Congo and Equatorial Guinea. The ceremony was the symbol of the concrete action to cement economic and financial integration of CEMAC member States. The branch, according to Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute is part of the policy of the government to endow the region with viable infrastructure for its economic and social development.

Three-storey building and its annex structures. According to the Governor of BEAC, Abbas Mahamat Tolli will be constructed in 24 months and will cover the surface area of 9,144 metres square. Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute disclosed that the land has been freely offered by the government. All speakers during the occasion who also included the Mayor of Ebolowa Town, Daniel Edjo'o were unanimous that the BEAC branch in Ebolowa will embellish the city and create jobs for the population of the South Region. They also agreed that the institution will boost trade in the border markets which are Kye-Ossi and Abang Minko.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South Africa-Angola Action Thriller a Netflix Must-See
Mozambique Asks EU for Military Help As Insurgency Escalates
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.