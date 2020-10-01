Sudan: Saghiroun Commends Sudan University for Increasing Employment Rate of Women and Youth

Khartoum — Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Professor Intisar Al-Zein Saghiroun has praised the experience of the Sudan University of Science and Technology of adoption of e-learning as the first Sudanese university to take this approach.

This came when the minister addressed today the first meeting of the University Council in its new formation, indicating that the ratio of employment in administrative positions reached more than 50%, adding this is considered one of the priorities of the government of the revolution, in addition to the representation of young people in many positions at the university.

Prof. Saghiroun announced that the strategy of higher education in the next stage would raise the percentage of technical education from 10% to 30%, and that the University of Sudan is the spearhead in this regard.

Professor Omer Siddiq, Chairperson of the University Council, on his part, spoke on the university's vision and mission in the next stage of being a center for applied sciences in Sudan and the region by continuously developing its curricula to devise means of applying creative technology to achieve balanced development throughout the country.

On his part, Professor Awad Saad Hassan, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sudan, welcomed the attendance and the new membership of the Council, pointing out that the real achievement of the university is the launch of the e-learning initiative, which was a collective decision of the higher management and was considered the first initiative at the level of the Sudanese universities.