Gambia: Ebrima Sankareh Harps On the Border Closure

30 September 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Kebba Af Touray

Ebrima Sankareh, the Government Spokesperson, has clarified that the government will not hesitate to reopen the borders if it feels it is safe to do so.

He said this yesterday 30th September 2020, during an interview with this reporter. This followed calls by the populace for the executive to reconsider reopening the borders.

He said: "ultimately the government has no desire to close the borders if it were not for COVID-19 Pandemic. The borders are closed for a reason to make sure that the disease does not go out of control and to keep everybody safe and secure".

He added: "The government consistently and routinely and anytime the government feels that the sickness is stabilized and is safe to reopen the borders, the government will not hesitate to reopen the borders".

He said anytime the government comes to the conclusion that it is safe to reopen the borders, it will eventually reopen the borders.

Asked to explain how the border closure has helped in containing the spread of COVID-19, Spokesperson Sankareh pointed out that that is the responsibility of the Health Ministry who will eventually come up with the statistic and that is the information that the government will use.

Cross sections of Gambians are currently decrying the impact of the regulations put in place by government to contain the spread of the pandemic.

One of the regulations put in place by the government is the border closure. Many are of the view that the government needed to review the decision and reopen the borders, stating that it is affecting their lives and livelihoods.

