Ghana: Don't Promote Sensationalism--Affail Monney

30 September 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Times Reporter

The Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) has cautioned journalists against reportage that undermines the sovereignty of the country and threatens security as the December elections approaches.

It said while respecting the rights of Ghanaians to express their inalienable rights and legitimate concerns, the media should be mindful of the constitutional order and not promote sensationalism.

A statement issued in Accra on Monday by Roland Affail Monney, the GJA President, said media coverage and analysis of acts of criminality by the Homeland Study group, for instance, should not promote sensationalism and irredentism.

"The GJA is aware that there are historic antecedents to the current agitations that stem from the 1956 United Nations plebiscite which created a unitary Ghana", it said.

It said as far as the GJA was concerned, apart from the 16 recognised regions that constituted the country there was no part of the country called Western Togoland.

The association, therefore, urged the leadership of the various political parties and stakeholders to cooperate with the security agencies and facilitate a resolution to the agitation.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South Africa-Angola Action Thriller a Netflix Must-See
Mozambique Asks EU for Military Help As Insurgency Escalates
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.