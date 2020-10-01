Zimbabwe: Chivero Challenge On the Cards

LAKE Chivero will come alive on October 30 and 31 when it hosts the annual Chivero Challenge.

It will feature several sporting disciplines like marathon, horse riding, mountain biking, rowing and MotoX.

The international, multi-disciplinary event, is designed at advancing environmental preservation, sports recreation, tourism, health and wellness.

This year the expo seeks to raise US$150 000.

Gary Stafford, vice chairman of the Lake Users Association, said they were looking forward to an improved Lake Chivero Challenge that will go a long way in helping their identified beneficiaries.

"The 2020 challenge focuses on finishing the race, and improving athletes' time, with funds raised at the event going to Kuimba Shiri Bird Park and Chivero Basin Conservancy.

"The challenge attracts both professional and amateur athletes, from a broad range of abilities, interests and potential.

"Positive impact and awareness will be created for Kuimba Shiri Bird Park, Lake Users Association, National Parks, Zimbabwe Tourism, Sports and Recreation, City of Harare and other Partners," said Stafford.

Partners will receive great exposure through event promotion generated through the various campaigns.

"Partners will have access to race participants, volunteers, community partners and spectators.

"The challenge executes a comprehensive and strategic marketing, promotional and public relations campaign that ensures partner's messages are communicated in an effective way.

"Lake Chivero Challenge serves as a ready platform for corporate companies to make corporate contributions as part of their CSR initiative," said Stafford.