Zimbabwe: Chivero Challenge On the Cards

1 October 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga

LAKE Chivero will come alive on October 30 and 31 when it hosts the annual Chivero Challenge.

It will feature several sporting disciplines like marathon, horse riding, mountain biking, rowing and MotoX.

The international, multi-disciplinary event, is designed at advancing environmental preservation, sports recreation, tourism, health and wellness.

This year the expo seeks to raise US$150 000.

Gary Stafford, vice chairman of the Lake Users Association, said they were looking forward to an improved Lake Chivero Challenge that will go a long way in helping their identified beneficiaries.

"The 2020 challenge focuses on finishing the race, and improving athletes' time, with funds raised at the event going to Kuimba Shiri Bird Park and Chivero Basin Conservancy.

"The challenge attracts both professional and amateur athletes, from a broad range of abilities, interests and potential.

"Positive impact and awareness will be created for Kuimba Shiri Bird Park, Lake Users Association, National Parks, Zimbabwe Tourism, Sports and Recreation, City of Harare and other Partners," said Stafford.

Partners will receive great exposure through event promotion generated through the various campaigns.

"Partners will have access to race participants, volunteers, community partners and spectators.

"The challenge executes a comprehensive and strategic marketing, promotional and public relations campaign that ensures partner's messages are communicated in an effective way.

"Lake Chivero Challenge serves as a ready platform for corporate companies to make corporate contributions as part of their CSR initiative," said Stafford.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South Africa-Angola Action Thriller a Netflix Must-See
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo
Mozambique Asks EU for Military Help As Insurgency Escalates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.