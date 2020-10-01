Zimbabwe: Gasa Thrown Lifeline After Six-Month Sabbatical

Sungura artiste Romeo Gasa finally comes out of oblivion after six months of inactivity due to Covid-19 with a performance tomorrow at NashTV's Zimdancehall vs Sungura clash.

Gasa, who was in Mutare where he said he was focusing on buying and selling shoes to survive under Covid-19 restrictions, is also into horticulture in Mhangura.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, Gasa was excited that he had been called to take part in a virtual show.

He returned to Harare yesterday in preparation for the show.

"I was last on stage in March in Mutare at Club Mandisa where I played songs from my latest album 'Tamba Irikurira', of which I am happy the album has been received so well," said Gasa.

"I had other shows lined up, but because of Covid-19 they were shelved to later dates until things normalise.

"It has been a difficult time for us musicians. I later resorted to buying and selling shoes. The business has been going on well in Mutare.

"I can say I have been surviving. During the lockdown we have learnt different ways to survive. I have also been into farming in Mhangura with my family. I am happy to be returning on stage after I got a call from the organisers to join other sungura stars for the NashTV Sungura vs Zimdancehall show this Friday."

The "Kudira Jecha" singer said while in Mutare, he was also shooting videos from his previous album "Code 263".

"I also did a video shoot for the song 'Mashura' from the album 'Code 263'. I am also happy that the album 'Tamba Irikurira' was well received too, though the lockdown affected us in promoting it, but I'm happy people are waiting to see me back on stage playing songs from the album live."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Gasa urged local promoters and show organisers not to shun rising artistes, especially during this Covid-19 pandemic.

"At first I asked myself why and how come I am not being called to take part in some of the online shows? Again, I took time to understand myself more, that sometimes I should not wait to be called, but also to take action.

"This is the time to be creative. However, the promoters should give all artistes and genres equal opportunities on stage so that they prove their worth, and they are not to be forgotten," he said.

Gasa said his project with Botswana-based Dr Tawanda was put on hold following the outbreak of Covid-19.