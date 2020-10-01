Namibia: Viviers Wins Virtual Tour De France

ALLAN Viviers was the overall winner of the virtual Tour de France that came to an end over the weekend.

Viviers won the general classification and yellow jersey after completing all six stages of the Namibian-organised event in a total time of four hours 26 minutes 46 seconds, with Sarel Boshoff finishing more than four minutes behind in 4:31:00 and Wilke van Greunen coming third in 4:33:01.

Van Greunen, however, won the points classification with 248 points, followed by Viviers on 220 and Boshoff on 215 points.

All three cyclists competed in the B category, while Drikus Coetzee won the A category, as well as the King of the Mountain polka dot jersey. Despite posting faster times than the B category cyclists, Coetzee did not come into consideration for the overall yellow jersey award, because he did not complete all six stages of the race.

Coetzee, though, was once again in excellent form over the weekend, as he beat a field of more than 100 international cyclists on the final 33km stage on Sunday.

He started his final sprint about a kilometre from the line, pushing up to 1000 Watts, and managed to hold the chasing pack off to win the sprint.

The previous day he also won the sprint in the fifth stage individual time trial over 15km, to complete overall victories in all five stages that he competed in.

The white jersey for the top young rider went to Michelle Doman who won the women's B category after winning all six stages of the tour.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kevin Fisch won the men's C category with a total of 274 points, followed by Matt Husselmann on 197 and 'The Goomster' on 174, while Wynand Dreyer won the men's D category with 223 points, followed by Jandre Engelbrecht on 200.

Martina Gaike-Neuburg won the women's D category with 274 points, followed by Lionie Meyer with 123 points.

The race organiser Sarel Boshoff expressed satisfaction with the inaugural tour, saying that he will definitely continue with the event next year.

Ït went well for the first time, but the turnout could have been better. A lot of cyclists weren't always available over weekends, so next year we will hold the stages during the week, while I also plan to add a few more stages to make it tougher," he said.

The prize giving ceremony will take place on 10 October, when a lucky draw participant will win a smart trainer to the value of N$10 000, which has been donated by the main sponsor Maillot Jaune Trading Namibia.

Boshoff also thanked the other sponsors who came on board, namely Believe Apparel, Food Lover's Market, Family Care Pharmacy, Frans-Antonie Gerber, Squirt Namibia, Cycledelic Consulting, Excel Nutrition Africa and Langerhans Pharmacy.