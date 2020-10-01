Namibia: Boxing to Return Behind Closed Doors

BOXING action returns to Namibia for the first time this year on 7 November when the MTC Nestor Sunshine Academy will stage a closed-door boxing bonanza at the Windhoek Country Club.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, boxing had to be shelved during 2020, but with restrictions now having being eased, the Sunshine Academy is set to stage the 'Together as One Boxing Bonanza' next month.

Promoter Nestor Tobias said his boxers were determined and ready to get back into action.

"We know that after such a long lay-off, our boxers are hungry to get back into the ring, and this fight is for them and the fans, and also to shake off the ring rust that they suffered from being inactive," he said.

"Our boxers remain committed and they are ready to shine again. We unfortunately cannot give all our boxers an opportunity on the day, but we have a full card to accommodate as many boxers as possible, while we are also planning another event in December," he added.

Tobias, however, added that fans will not be allowed to attend the event.

"The fans will unfortunately have to watch the event on television and we are busy finalising details with the NBC to broadcast the event live, as well as considering different live streaming services," he said.

Only local boxers will be in action, since foreign boxers can still not be flown in to Namibia due to Covid-19 complications, and all the bouts will be non-title fights.

The bonanza will consist of two events - the first card which will start at 15h00, and the main card which will start at 21h00.

Jeremiah Nakathila will headline the main card where he will come up against Immanuel Andeleki in a junior lightweight fight over eight rounds.

Nakathila, who is currently ranked third in the world by the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) has won 19 out of 20 pro fights, while Andeleki has a patchy record of eight wins and six defeats.

Namibian welterweight champion Mikka Shonena, who is currently ranked sixth in the world by the WBO, will appear in the main curtain raiser against Mendu Kaangundue over six rounds. Shonena is still undefeated after 15 fights, while Kaangundue has a record of six wins and four defeats.

Harry Simon Junior, who is still undefeated after 11 professional fights, will take on Rafael Iita (4 wins, 3 defeats) in a junior welterweight fight over four rounds, while Paulinus 'John John' Ndjolonimus, who is also undefeated after 11 fights, will take on either Joseph Nghihangwa (2 fights, 2 defeats) or Simon Shafodino (3 wins, 2 draws, 3 defeats) in a middleweight fight over six rounds.

Namibia's junior middleweight champion, Charles Shinima, who is also unbeaten after 11 pro fights, will take on Steven Shimbonde (7 wins, 7 defeats) over four rounds, while Phillipus Énergy' Nghituumbwa, who has an impressive record of 11 wins and one defeat, will take on Nella Costa (4 wins, 13 defeats) in a super bantamweight fight over four rounds.

Michael Bernard, who is undefeated after seven fights, will take on Frans Naanda (2 wins, 2 defeats) in a lightweight fight over four rounds.

Namibia's super middleweight champion Walter Kautondokwa will be the main attraction on the first card in the afternoon.

Kautondokwa, who has a record of 18 wins and two defeats, will take on an as yet unnamed opponent over six rounds.

Other up-and-coming boxers who will be in action include Fillemon Nghitenyanye (5 fights, 5 wins), Sebastian Nathaniel (11 wins, 2 defeats), Phillipus Shaanika (6 fights, 6 wins), Abed Shikongo (3 fights, 3 wins) and Paulus Amavila (3 fights, 3 wins).