Sierra Leone: Principal in Court for Alleged Fraud

The Finance Officer of Harmon International School, Ibrahim Massaquoi yesterday took to the witness stand and testified before Magistrate Alhaji Koroma presiding at the Ross Road Court No.1 about how the former Principal of the school, Fredrick Amara, obtained money from parents where his job did not permit him to do so.

The accused in the dock was the former principal of the above mentioned school, but he is now a lecturer at the Milton Margai College of Education and Technology.

He was dragged to court for redress by the proprietress of Harmon International School situate at No.2A Kissy Bye Pass Road.

The accused was before the court on one count charge of obtaining money from parents as school fees.

Police prosecutor, PNG Daramy, alleges that the accused between 1st of September to the 26th January, 2020, obtained money from parents.

The witness testified that he knew the accused and recalled on the said date, stating that during that period the school academic year was divided into three and that school's policy was that parent pay fees directly into the school's account.

He said during the first term exams in December, they discovered that the accused had been extorting monies from parents on behalf of the school.

He also produced the auditing report and tendered it in court to form part of court records.

The matter was adjourned to the 7th of October for the prosecutor to proceed.