Sierra Leone: Nationals Commend Sierra Leone Embassy in the UAE

29 September 2020
Concord Times (Freetown)

The first batch, containing 17 Sierra Leoneans repatriated from the United Arab Emirates, UAE, to Sierra Leone have commended Sierra Leone's Ambassador to the UAE, Rashid Sesay, for his exemplary leadership in bringing them back home.

The Sierra Leone Embassy in UAE, in collaboration with the International Organization for Migration, IOM, is facilitating the voluntary repatriation of a total 58 Sierra Leoneans from the UAE to Sierra Leone.

Speaking on arrival at the Freetown International Airport in Lungi, Victoria Marrah, one of the returnees, said that they were thankful to Ambassador Sesay for his fatherly role in their return process. She said they had been stranded in Dubai for a very long time, jobless and homeless.

"We thank Ambassador Sesay for his open-door policy to us. He has been very accommodating to us and we appreciate his role in all of these. He has demonstrated to be a true patriot. Without him, this will not have been a reality," she said.

Speaking from the UAE, Ambassador Sesay, said that the 58 Sierra Leoneans had approached the Embassy to ensure their repatriation back home. He said that each of them were interviewed, issued consent forms which they voluntarily signed demonstrating their willingness to return home in line with IOM regulations.

The remaining set of returnees would also arrive in Sierra Leone at various scheduled dates.

It could be noted that recently, the Government of Sierra Leone has been able to repatriate its citizens abroad who express desire to be brought back home, notably among was over 100 returnees from Lebanon facilitated by President Julius Maada Bio.

Read the original article on Concord.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Concord

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Details of Kenya-Cuba Doctors' Deal Revealed
Slain South African Top Cop Was Closing in on 'Gauteng Mafia'
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.