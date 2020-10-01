Sierra Leone: Mohamed Bangura to Be Prosecuted for False Declaration

Former Minister of Information and Communications in the Ernest Bai Koroma led administration, Mohamed Bangura will be prosecuted for making false declaration to the Commission of Inquiry presided by Justice Bankole -Thompson.

The above measure is one of the recommendations made by the Commission that was accepted by the Government and embedded in the White Paper.

According to the report,Hon. Mohamed Bangura,who is currently representing Constituency 066 Karene District, told the commission that his salary for the period he served was Le 506,450,010.00.

The report states that he made a declaration that he had USD 288,000 at his HFC bank account No 21042022017, but nowhere was it discovered that the former information minister ever had the sum of USD 288,000 in the said account.

Government accepts the conclusions that Bangura does not own or control pecuniary resources or property disproportionate to his official emoluments during the period under review.

It was stated in the report that he made a false declaration in his Asset Declaration dated 1st November, 2016 to the effect that he had the sum of USD288,000 in his HFC Bank Account No. 21042022017.