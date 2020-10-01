Sierra Leone: President Koroma, 130 Others Ban From Traveling

Following contents in the just released Government White Paper on the judge-led three Commissions of Inquiry (COI), the Office of the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice has yesterday directed the Chief Immigration Officer and the Inspector General of Police to put an instantaneous travel ban on former President Ernest Bai Koroma,plus one hundred and thirty former ministers, deputy ministers and heads of parastatals, who happened to be Persons of Interest that misappropriated state funds and disproportionally acquired health and properties that are far above their lawful emoluments.

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Anthony Y. Brewah emphasized in an open letter to the head of Immigration Department that former President Koroma and one hundred and thirty others who were named in the government White Paper and the Commissions of Inquiry reports, are of interest to the Anti-Corruption Commission and therefore, they should not be allowed to leave the territory of Sierra Leone by land, air and sea unless they are first cleared it with the Office of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice.

The above decision was reached after government accepted recommendations last week on the reports of Justice Bankole Thompson's Commission of Inquiry, Justice Biobele's Commission of Inquiry and Justice William Atuguba's Commission of Inquiry that were legally manned with the responsibilities to probe into rampant corruption allegations under the leadership of former President Koroma.