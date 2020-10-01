Malawi: Govt Orders Mbc Staff On Secondement to Return - Vintulla, Shumba, Chimala

Tonse Alliance led government has directed Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) employees currently serving in various ministries and departments on secondment to return to the public broadcaster with immediate.

Notable names expected to go back to the public broadcaster include, Timpuza Mwansambo, Hamilton Chimala, Rejoice Chaponda Shumba, Charles Vintulla, Muhlabase Mughogho, Simeon Shumba and a Mr. Chikagwa

Nyasa Times understands that the communication has already been made to all the employees in question.

Mwansambo, who at some point served as Presidential Press Secretary for former president Peter Mutharika, was moved from MBC to the Ministry of Trade, where he is one of the Directors.

Chimala, who was the controller of news, is at the Ministry of Agriculture, Vintulla is the Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Ministry of Lands and Urban Development, Rejoice Chaponda Shumba is the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Nhlabase Mughogho is at the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development as spokesperson and Simeon Shumba is at the Ministry of Agriculture.

Chikagwa, who was the Director of Engineering at MBC, was seconded to the Civil Aviation Department.

Ayam Mayeresa, who was the Personal Assistant to former Cabinet Minister Bright Msaka, returned to MBC after the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lost the country's Presidency to the current administration, led by President Dr Lazarus Chakwera.

They all went to their respective ministries during the DPP regime.

However, some quarters feel the move is aimed at creating space for some individuals who supported the Tonse Alliance during campaign for the nullified May 21 2019 Presidential polls and June 23 Fresh Presidential poll.

It is believed that Cabinet Ministers were advised to hire Personal Assistants or spokespersons for the Ministries from Tonse Alliance media team.

For instance, some members of MCP Social media team, among them Gracian Lungu and Faith Mwafulirwa, have been incorporated in various ministries as PROs or PAs.

Lungu is at the Ministry of Agriculture as PRO, Mwafulirwa, former MBC reporter, is the PA for Nancy Tembo, Minister of Natural Resources whereas Cassim Awubi is at the Ministry of Industry as PA for Minister Roy Kachale Banda.

In 2016, former Secretary to the President and Cabinet (OPC), George Mkondiwa banned Ministries and Departments from hiring MBC employees on secondment.

According to Mkondiwa, ministries and departments were not refunding the money the Public broadcaster pays to the seconded staff as salaries.

"I would like to inform you that with immediate effect, secondment of MBC staff will be restricted to the Presidency and that all other ministries and departments should source such human resource needs from the market.

"In addition, MBC wage bill has continued to grow although a few of the staff are on the ground. Worse still, MBC has had problems to claim back salaries and benefits paid to seconded staff from Ministries and departments. This has, therefore, heavily impacted on the finances of the Corporation," said Mkondiwa in a memo with reference number 20/03/17

Recently, MBC Director General Aubrey Sumbuleta admitted that ministries and departments owe the Corporation huge sums of money that have accumulated over the years.

Meanwhile, former president Mutharika's press secretary Mgeme Kalirani returned to MBC.

