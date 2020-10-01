Sudan: Hamdouk Receives Message From Ethiopian Prime Minister

30 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, has received a verbal message from his Ethiopian counterpart, Dr. Abiy Ahmed, through which he expressed the solidarity of the government and people of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia with the Sudanese people in confronting the floods disaster.

The message was conveyed to Dr. Hamdouk when he received Wednesday in his office the Ethiopian Foreign Minister, Gedu Andargachew, in presence of the Cabinet Affairs Minister, ambassador Omer Manis, the Foreign Minister, Omer Gamar-Eddin, and the Ambassador of Ethiopia to Sudan, Yibeltal Aemro.

It is to be recalled that the visiting Ethiopian delegation included the Foreign Minister, Gedu Andargachew, and the Ethiopian Chief of Staff, Gen. Adam Mohamed, arrived in Khartoum on Wednesday accompanied by a humanitarian aid plane from the sister Ethiopia to Sudan.

