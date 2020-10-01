Sudan: Humanitarian Aid Plane Arrives From Ethiopia

Khartoum — A humanitarian aid plane arrived at Khartoum Airport today, Wednesday, from Ethiopia. The aid was accompanied by an Ethiopian delegation headed by Minister of Foreugn Affairs Gedu Andargachew.

The delegation was received upon arrival at the airport by Sudanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Omer Ismail Gamar-Eddin. The Ethiopian Foreign Minister affirmed solidarity of his country with the Sudanese government and people.

For his part, Gamar-Eddin expressed thanks to the Ethiopian delegation and called for more cooperation in the future between the two countries.

The plane was loaded with 60 tons of food and medicines.